MANHUNT OVER
Husband-And-Wife Murder Suspects Caught Two Weeks After Escape
A husband and wife accused of murder, who escaped custody after overpowering two guards, have been recaptured after two weeks on the run. Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, are charged in the Arizona murder of Frank Bligh, 72. They escaped custody in August while being extradited from upstate New York to Arizona. The escape happened when Susan Barksdale faked an illness to get the van they were traveling in to stop, then the couple managed to overpower two guards as they opened the rear doors. Earlier this week, Blane Barksdale was added to the U.S. Marshals' 15 most wanted list and authorities said it was possible they were being harbored by white supremacists. The Barksdales were rearrested without incident, according to NBC News, after they were discovered south of Payson, Arizona, in an area known as Tonto Basin.