White Supremacists Could Be Harboring Couple Accused of Murder, Say Authorities
A husband and wife on the run after being accused of killing a 72-year-old man could be getting help from white supremacists, authorities believe. Blane and Susan Barksdale escaped custody in August as they were being extradited to face murder charges over the death of Frank Bligh, who was killed earlier this year in Arizona. According to CNN, the two used a supposed medical emergency to force the guards to pull over then managed to overpower them and escape the van. Blane Barksdale has now been added to the U.S. Marshals Service's list of the 15 most wanted fugitives. Marshal for the district of Arizona David Gonzales said Monday: “Somebody like Blane in prison ... would be associated with Aryan Brotherhoods, white supremacist gangs. So those are the type of individuals we think that might be assisting ... I don't think there's a question that there are people that are assisting in harboring these individuals, and it is a felony.” The agency is offering a reward of $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.