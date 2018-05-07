Blankenship: Trump Supported a Candidate ‘Basically Accused of Pedophilia’
GETTING CHIPPY
During a televised town hall interview on WZTS TV this morning, West Virginia GOP senate candidate Don Blankenship, continued to dismiss President Donald Trump following a tweet this morning from Trump urging West Virginians not to vote for Blankenship. The former coal executive, who served time in prison following a 2010 mine explosion that killed 29 miners, said, “Again, we all really like President Trump's policies but we know that he doesn't get things right. I mean he recommended that people vote for a guy that was basically accused of pedophilia in Alabama,” referencing the president’s support for Judge Roy Moore in last year’s Alabama Senate race. This follows Blankenship’s earlier statement on Monday in which he said that “tomorrow, West Virginia will send the swamp a message—no one, I mean no one, will tell us how to vote. As some have said, I am Trumpier than Trump and this morning proves it.”