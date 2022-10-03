Blaze Damages Mark Wahlberg’s Childhood Home in Boston
NOT SO FUNKY
A triple-decker apartment building the brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg lived in as children sustained major damage in a six-alarm fire Sunday in Boston, the fire department said. The blaze began in a home in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, but strong winds whipped it up, pushing it to three other buildings, a Boston Fire Department spokesperson said. “The three back decks were totally—huge flames coming from them and you just saw it going deeper and deeper into the front of the house,” one neighbor told CBS Boston. The size of the inferno drew a response from roughly 125 firefighters, with two suffering minor injuries while struggling to contain the flames, according to the Boston Herald. One resident was transported to the hospital, the spokesperson said. A total of 15 people were displaced by the fire, with total damage estimated to be around $2 million. The Wahlbergs’ former home, 25 Peverell Street, was hailed by Mark as his “old stomping grounds” and “where it all started” in 2018 and 2019 videos posted to social media, where the actor appeared on the house’s front steps while shooting Wonderland, a 2020 film eventually retitled Spenser Confidential.