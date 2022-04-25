Blazes Break Out at Russian Oil Depots Near Ukrainian Border
UP IN SMOKE
Fires raged Monday morning at two oil depots in Bryansk, Russia, a town less than 100 miles from the border of Ukraine. Though Kyiv has yet to comment on the attacks, Bryansk’s proximity to Ukraine suggests the country could have executed the attack, The Guardian reports. Russian state media reported that one facility, a civilian depot, contains 10,000 tons of fuel, and the second, a military depot, houses 5,000 tons. Military strategist Rob Lee told The Guardian that the destruction of the fuel facilities is a boon to the Ukrainian resistance since it “disrupt[s] fuel supplies for the Russian military.” The attacks on the depots coincided with Russia’s Monday attack on five train stations across central and western Ukraine. The rail services have yet to confirm the number of casualties.