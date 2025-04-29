A conservative influencer turned heads at a White House “new media” briefing Tuesday for both his distinctive look and his enthusiasm for the MAGA movement.

Link Lauren, the latest fringe internet figure welcomed to the White House press room, was deemed “MAGA Malfoy” by a swarm of X users who roasted him for his bright white hair and obsequious questions Tuesday.

“You’re a very high profile young mother who seems to juggle and balance it all beautifully,” Lauren said while fawning over Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “What advice do you have to young parents out there who are starting their careers having kids, building families, and trying to find that balance so desperately?”

“Well, it’s a great question,” Leavitt, 27, said.

pic.twitter.com/uqfEuKKG1h — Paul Leigh-Some Rascal on the Internet 🟧🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Pleightx) April 29, 2025

When a clip of the sycophantic interaction was posted on X, users went wild.

“This literally looks like an SNL skit,” said one commenter.

“Draco didn’t get the redemption arc in this universe I fear,” said another.

“He speaks in Parseltongue but it’s just trickle-down economics,” added a third.

It’s unclear whether Lauren is aware of his Slytherin-like qualities, though he ironically made reference to J.K. Rowling’s iconic series Sunday when he posted that “conservative influencers are out here collecting selfies with Taylor Lorenz like Harry Potter collecting horcruxes.”

Conservative influencers are out here collecting selfies with Taylor Lorenz like Harry Potter collecting horcruxes — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) April 27, 2025

Link gained internet fame after nabbing a job as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s paid senior advisor in November 2023, before Kennedy dropped out of the presidential race. The Washington Post reported that at only 25, Link TikToked his way onto RFK Jr.‘s campaign team and at the time called himself an “independent thinker.”

He also insisted “I never want to just cover one side of the aisle.”

But today, he’s joined the MAGA faithful just like Draco Malfoy himself joined Voldemort’s Death Eaters.

He posted Sunday that the Democratic Party is “run by spineless, feckless cowards who want to destroy the fabric of our nation.”

Lauren bears a striking resemblance to the bleached blonde Tom Felton, who played "Draco Malfoy" in the Harry Potter film series. AFP/AFP via Getty Images

While he wandered around the White House grounds Monday, he filmed a vlog for his hundreds of thousands of social media followers and slammed former President Joe Biden.

“The White House is a lot nicer than it used to be than the last four years under Joe Biden, where it was a cess pool, with topless trans people on the White House lawn, cocaine everywhere, and Jill Biden’s self tanner ruining every single chair in the Oval Office,” he said.

Link, who is openly gay, has also paralleled Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling by aiming attacks at transgender people. He’s been vocal about preventing transgender women from participating in women’s sports and on March 31 last year he criticized Biden for allegedly speaking more about Transgender Day of Visibility than Easter.

Link Lauren, former advisor to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., climbs the stairwell at the "Make America Hot Again" event Inside Butterworth's in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington on April 10, 2025. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“It’s very clear to me at this point that the White House wants to replace faith, religion, and family with gender ideology and identity politics,” the Texas-born influencer ranted, calling trans people in media “obnoxious” and “unlikeable.”

Link’s assaults are harmonious with the White House’s “pro-natalist” push for Americans to have more children.

Not only has Trump severely demonized transgender people, the president has recently launched initiatives aimed at making it more attractive for young people to start families.

Trump is currently soliciting ideas on how to get women to procreate—with ideas such as a $5,000 baby bonus or a “motherhood medal” reportedly being floated in White House circles.