Bleach Poisonings Double in New York City After Trump Touts Quack Coronavirus Cure

    Calls to New York City’s Poison Control Center rose steeply after President Trump said doctors might be able to inject COVID-19 patients with disinfectants to cure them of the coronavirus, the New York Daily News reports. Between Trump’s Thursday press conference and Friday afternoon, the center responded to 30 cases of residents exposed to bleach or other household disinfectants. None of the cases were fatal. During the same time period in 2019, the Center reportedly fielded 13 calls. Nine of this week’s cases reportedly involved Lysol, even though the manufacturer specifically advised against ingesting disinfectant in response to the president. Calls to Poison Control have spiked across the country as the majority of the population shelters at home.

