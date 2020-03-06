CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Blind Man Fails U.S. Citizenship Test After It Wasn’t Available in Braille

    HARDLY FAIR

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    John Moore/Getty Images

    A blind man says he failed his U.S. citizenship test in May after authorities refused to provide him with an exam in Braille. Lucio Delgado, a 23-year-old permanent resident from Mexico, said he completed the oral portion of his citizenship test on May 21 and was then denied a copy of the written exam that he could read. “I’m like, I don’t read large print,” he said. “I’m totally blind.”

    Delgado said a U.S. Citizenship and Immigrant Services officer only provided an exam in large print and did not have one in Braille. “Unfortunately, you were unable to read a sentence in the English language,” a letter sent to Delgado by USCIS said, according to The Washington Post. “Regrettably, you were unable to achieve a passing score on the reading portion of the naturalization test.” USCIS maintains Delgado did not provide a doctor’s note to prove he was blind. A spokesperson later said the citizenship test only was modified for blind applicants in November—months after Delgado took it and failed.

    Read it at The Washington Post
    ;