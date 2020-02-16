CHEAT SHEET
    Blind Man Stranded in Freezing Woods Rescued by Drone

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    A blind man who got lost in the freezing woods of Connecticut overnight was rescued with the help of a drone. The unidentified man got disoriented while walking and spent about 33 hours stranded in temperatures that dropped as low at 9 degrees, the Bridgeport Post reported. Police called in a drone pilot to search for him, and it spotted him 100 yards behind an embankment in about 30 minutes. “Due to the temperature, there was concern about hypothermia and it was clear that time was of the essence for a successful outcome,” the Enfield Police Department said in a Facebook post.

