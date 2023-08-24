‘Blind Side’ Producers Debunk Michael Oher’s Million-Dollar Claims
FLAG ON THE PLAY
Alcon Entertainment, the production company behind The Blind Side, is pushing back against NFL star Michael Oher’s claims that his “adoptive” family was paid millions for the film, while Oher was left with scraps. In a Thursday statement to PEOPLE, Alcon’s co-CEOs claimed that Oher and the Tuohy family were paid a total of $767,000 for their story rights—far from the “millions” that Oher claimed. “The notion that the Tuohys were paid millions of dollars by Alcon to the detriment of Michael Oher is false,” the statement said. Earlier this month, Oher filed a petition claiming that the Tuohy family lied about his adoption status and misled him into a legal conservatorship so they could profit from his story. Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy responded to the “absurd” lawsuit by alleging that Oher was trying to extort them for $15 million—and that this wasn’t the first time he’s done so.