‘Blind Side’ Star Says He Saw Jesus While in 4-Day Coma
HANDS-ON CARE
Quinton Aaron, the actor best known for his role as Michael Oher in 2009’s The Blind Side, says he had a life-changing spiritual encounter while in a coma. Speaking to TMZ, the 41-year-old claimed he saw Jesus Christ while intubated and in a coma for four days as the result of a spinal stroke caused by an infection in his foot. According to Aaron, Jesus had dark skin—a little lighter than his own—and long, white hair. He was also surrounded by a glowing light. Aaron described his encounter with the Messiah, which took place in his old neighborhood in New York while it was snowing, explaining that Jesus put his hands on his back, causing all of his pain to disappear. When he awoke after the encounter, he told TMZ that he instinctively knew he didn’t need surgery, something doctors later confirmed. He told the outlet that he can still feel Jesus’ hands on his back, and while he was always a believer, the experience removed any lingering fear of death he had. “I feel like, when he’s ready to bring me home, I just hope that that’s where I’m going,” Aaron said.