‘Bling’ Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested After Mid-Sermon Scuffle With Women
‘I GRABBED HER’
A Brooklyn bishop known for his love of flashy jewelry was arrested Sunday after grabbing a woman he said he believed was a threat to his family during a service. Controversial church leader Lamor Whitehead—who was robbed at gunpoint of $400,000 worth of bling during a live-streamed service in July—was released around just two hours after being detained at the weekend. “They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two hours and apologize to me.” Whitehead said when the two women entered the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry on Sunday in the middle of his sermon, they came in “the same way it happened when my church got robbed.” After calling out the two women, at least one started screaming, and Whitehead said he became alarmed when one of them approached him. “She went toward my wife and that’s when I grabbed her,” he said. “I grabbed her and took her out of my church. All I could remember was the guys with the guns who put their gun in my baby’s face.”