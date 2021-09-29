Blink-182 Frontman Beats Cancer

CHEAT SHEET
Blink-182’s frontman announced Wednesday that he had beaten cancer. Mark Hoppus, who plays bass and sings, had been undergoing chemotherapy to treat stage 4 lymphoma since June. He wrote, “Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.” Hoppus said it will take him six months to return to his normal health, but the better part of the battle is won. “Can I get a W in the chat?” he wrote, referencing video game slang for “win.”