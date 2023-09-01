CHEAT SHEET
Blink-182 Tour Postponed for Travis Barker’s ‘Urgent Family Matter’
Blink-182 abruptly postponed their European tour dates in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin because of an “urgent family matter” involving drummer Travis Barker, according to a Friday post on the band’s Instagram story. The announcement did not specify the nature of the emergency, but it said Barker had to rush home to the U.S. Earlier in the day, Barker had posted pictures of a prayer room to Instagram without any explanation. Barker is expecting a baby with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, who announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles in June with a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant.”