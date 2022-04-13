Score the Blink Outdoor and Mini Camera Kit for $90 Off on Amazon

Peace of mind at home is probably one of the most important things a homeowner (or renter, of that matter) can have. This is particularly the case when it comes to the safety and security of your property and the loved ones that live there. The Blink Outdoor + Mini Camera Kit is one of the most efficient ways to keep an eye on your home and the space surrounding it from the palm of your hand. The camera kit comes with two mountable outdoor cameras built to stand up to weather as well as track motion.

The Blink Mini is an indoor camera that features a 1080p camera and a two-way microphone. Both the Outdoor and the Mini come equipped with night vision and can connect directly to your smart devices to send notifications and broadcast a live stream. Right now on Amazon, you can buy a bundle of two Outdoor cameras and one Mini for $125. This is $90 off, or 41 percent off the listed price.

Blink Outdoor + Mini Camera Kit Down from $215

