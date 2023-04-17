Blinken Calls for ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ in Sudan as 97+ Civilians Killed
STOP THE BLOODSHED
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Sudan after scores of civilians died in fighting between rival government factions. The mayhem began on Saturday as army units and a paramilitary force opened fire on each other, leading to at least 97 civilian deaths in the north African country. Speaking at the G7 foreign ministers summit in Japan, Blinken said there was a “shared deep concern” about the violence in Sudan. “There’s also a strongly held view across all of our partners on the need for an immediate ceasefire and a return to talks,” Blinken said. “Talks that were very promising in putting Sudan on a path to a full transition to civilian-led government. People in Sudan want the military back in the barracks, they want democracy, they want a civilian-led government. Sudan needs to return to that path.”