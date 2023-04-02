Blinken Urges Immediate Release of WSJ Journalist in Call With Russian Foreign Minister
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed for the immediate release of a Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia—as well as former Marine Paul Whelan—in a phone call with his Russian counterpart. "Secretary Blinken conveyed the United States’ grave concern over Russia's unacceptable detention of a U.S. citizen journalist. The Secretary called for his immediate release,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement. Journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained last week on accusations of espionage, which marks the first time an American journalist has been detained in Russia since the Cold War, as Russia’s war with Ukraine persists. U.S. officials have reportedly not been able to meet with Gershkovich as of Sunday. The U.S. has designated Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence for espionage, as wrongfully detained and is expected to label Gershkovich the same.