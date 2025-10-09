Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Despite being 25 years old, Gilmore Girls, which premiered on Oct. 5, 2000, has remained one of the most beloved shows of all time. Thanks to TikTok, the quintessential fall series has regained even more popularity than ever before, prompting fans new and old to embark on an annual rewatch each October. (You can stream the original series on both Netflix and Hulu.)

Every autumn, we see a surge in Gilmore Girls memes, TikTok dissertations weighing in on the enduring team Jess vs. Logan vs. Dean debate (personally, I’m team Jess), and behind-the-scenes facts from the show flooding our social feeds. Social media may not have been a thing when the show premiered, but it certainly kept the Stars Hollow legacy alive and, even better, brought fans together.

Naturally, beauty brands have taken notice of millennials’ and Gen X’s everlasting obsession with Gilmore Girls. Just in time for your annual rewatch, Bliss collaborated with none other than Emily Gilmore herself, the iconic Kelly Bishop, to drop a four-SKU launch of collectible products and themed accessories.

This month marks the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls, but it’s also the 30th anniversary of Bliss, which makes this first TV collab for the brand even sweeter. Here’s everything that came out in the collection, so you can build your cart and snag gifts for the Gilmore fanatics on your holiday list. Bliss says this won’t restock once it sells out, so grab it while you can now.

Pumpkin Powerhouse Soothing & Exfoliating Lip Mask If only Rory had had this before she had her first kiss with Dean at Doose’s, maybe she wouldn’t have been so nervous! This lip mask is packed with naturally exfoliating pumpkin enzymes to get you into the fall spirit. Shop At Bliss $ 15 Shop At Amazon $ 15

Lemon & Sage Body Butter Maximum Moisture Cream Can’t you just picture Lorelai relaxing after a long day at the inn with this lotion? The packaging alone transports me back to the early 2000s. BRB, practicing my T9 texting. Shop At Bliss $ 18 Shop At Amazon $ 18

Bright Idea Brightening Serum + Moisturizer Duo Just like there’d be no Rory without Lorelai, there’s no moisturizer without first applying your skin-healing serum. Brighten up despite the chilly temperatures with this vitamin C duo. Shop At Bliss $ 36