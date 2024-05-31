A TikTok comedian caught acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann off-guard in the streets of Sydney, Australia, when she asked his thoughts on monogamy, open relationships, and eventually orgies—all without knowing she was talking to the cult classic hitmaker.

“Guys I had no idea this was Baz Luhrmann,” Georgia Godworth captioned her video post with the director.

In the clip posted Thursday to her account @god_worthy, Godworth appears visibly confused when Luhrmann responds to her approach by directing the camera man to a better angle.

“I think you need to put the camera—I think it is there,” Luhrmann says in the video, directing the cameraman to a new position.

Godworth, still unaware of her guest’s identity, casts several quizzical glances into the camera and reluctantly agrees: “Yeah, that’s good, get the light, get the angles.”

She then launches into an interview about Luhrmann’s sex life: “So, are you single?”

Luhrmann, who has been married to costume designer Catherine Martin for 30 years, allows Godworth to ask, “Dating? Relationship?” before clarifying that he’s married. At this point, the Romeo + Juliet director seems to realize that the plucky interviewer has no idea who he is.

“During that journey of marriage, the person I’m married to and I found our own really genuine and authentic concept of what our contract to each other should be,” Luhrmann muses.

“But I think more importantly, marriage is not so much about what exists between you and another person, it’s about advertising to other people that you love and care as to what the dealio is.”

At Godworth’s prodding, the director adds that love, respect, and communication are fundamental to a good relationship. “My own general philosophy is if you care about someone,” Luhrmann adds, “but they fall in love with someone else, or they like someone, there has to be some degree of acceptance.”

“It’s a contract of communication,” Luhrmann finishes.

“It’s a loose contract where you can fuck other people occasionally,” Godworth interjects.

“Let me think about that, I’m not sure what that means,” Luhrmann replies.

Godworth then begins rambling about the possibilities of having “threesomes, foursomes, the occasional booty call,” before Luhrmann cuts her off by asking how many foursomes she’s had.

“Probably quite a few,” Godworth replies. “Maybe like six? Seven?”

Luhrmann then grows visibly uncomfortable. “So then, what is the point of the conversation we’re having?” he asks Godworth, before looking around nervously and shoving his hands in his pockets.

Still, the interview ends on a good note, with Godworth shaking Luhrmann’s hand and thanking him for his time, even though she continues to have no idea who he is.

“I usually don’t do interviews,” Luhrmann tells her in the video. “But I’m happy to be a part of yours.”

The video, which gained 19,000 likes and more than 230,000 views by Friday, was by far Godworth’s most successful. She told The Guardian that even though she didn’t recognize Lurhmann on the street, she was a big fan of his work and had grown up with his films.

“‘Moulin Rouge’ was my favorite film as a child and I absolutely love ‘Romeo + Juliet,’” she said. “I see him as an icon—I just didn’t recognize him!”