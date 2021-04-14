Coffee With a Cause? Sign Me Up

I love coffee, but a lot of its origins are suspect. It’s history is, well, complicated to say the least. We’re getting a lot better, but now it’s time to do even more. What about a company that not only makes an excellent bag of coffee, but is also forward-thinking and impact-driven? That sounds pretty great doesn’t it? Thankfully, I recently discovered BLK & Bold, which does just that.

Rise & GRND Blend Buy at Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sometimes, companies focusing on a social issue don’t have the merits to back it up. But BLK & Bold makes an excellent roast of coffee. They have a few different roasts: the BLK and Bold Blend, as well as two single origin blends, but my favorite is the Rise & Grind blend. This one is a medium roast, that has a tart acidity, as well as creamy toffee notes—in short: it brews the perfect cup of coffee to wake up to or drink during a 3PM crash.

But despite the excellent coffee BLK & Bold makes, the reason I go back to them again and again in a world flooded with artisanal roasters is simple. The company is dedicated to making domestic social impact. 5% of profits go to supporting at-risk youth both locally and nationally—specifically towards sustaining youth programming, enhancing workforce development, and eradicating homelessness. Now that just makes my cup of coffee taste that much better—not that with BLK & Bold, it really even needs to.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.