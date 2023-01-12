Chilling Video Shows Cops Repeatedly Tase Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Before His Death

Shocking footage released this week shows Keenan Anderson, a high school teacher whose cousin is Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, beg for his life as cops repeatedly tase him hours before his death.

Body camera footage, released Wednesday, shows Anderson, 31, repeatedly yell “they're trying to George Floyd me” as cops restrained him in the middle of the street earlier this month.

One officer held his elbow on Anderson’s neck as he was pinned to the ground. Simultaneously, another officer appeared to tase Anderson for nearly 30 seconds straight.

The tragic incident unfolded after a car crash in Venice on Jan. 3, police said.

The footage shows cops place Anderson in handcuffs. A news release from the LAPD says he was then taken into custody and transferred by ambulance to a hospital in Santa Monica, where he was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest about four hours after the use of force.

Anderson was a 10th grade English teacher at a majority-Black public charter school in Washington, and was in Los Angeles visiting family and friends, the Washington Post reported, citing Cullors.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Wednesday that “it’s unclear” what role Anderson’s struggle with police played in his death. He said Anderson was in an “altered mental state” and claimed that a preliminary blood test showed he had cannabis and cocaine in his system.

Dr Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, said Wednesday that she believes Anderson’s death was the result of police violence.

“Keenan’s murder is absolutely horrific,” Abdullah said, as the Guardian reported. “LAPD is not calling it a ‘killing’, but calling it an ‘in-custody death’. But Keenan was Tased to death. We know LAPD caused Keenan’s death.”