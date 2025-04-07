Blondie Drummer Dies at 70 After Battle With Cancer
Blondie drummer Clem Burke has died aged 70 following a private battle with cancer. Burke, from Bayonne, New Jersey, started drumming in the 1960s. He joined Blondie in 1975 and led the group to multiple hits including Plastic Letters and Denis. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. “It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke,” a statement from the band said. “Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie. His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of.” Burke also played drums for the Ramones for a brief time in 1987, under the name Elvis Ramone.
