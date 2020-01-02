Blood-Drinking Far Right Figure Augustus Sol Invictus Arrested in Florida

Read it at Miami Herald
Augustus Sol Invictus, a white nationalist thrown out of an organization labeled a hate group because his views were too extreme, was arrested in Florida on a warrant for kidnapping, domestic violence, and gun possession. Invictus is notorious for drinking goat blood in a pagan ritual during his failed 2016 campaign for U.S. Senate. He was a scheduled speaker at the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. His Monday arrest on a warrant out of South Carolina was first reported by journalist Nick Martin and confirmed by the Miami Herald; details of the alleged crime were not immediately available.