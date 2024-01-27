‘Blood On Your Hands’: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Kissinger Memorial Service

It appears even in death Henry Kissinger remains a controversial figure as a memorial service for the former secretary of state on Thursday was targeted by pro-Palestinian protesters near the New York City synagogue where the service was held.

The protesters were seen raising signs and chanting “Henry Kissinger! Blood on your hands!” and “Rest in piss!” according to videos posted to X and YouTube.

One prominent banner read, “IT IS RIGHT TO REBEL WHEN KISSINGER BURNS IN HELL.”

Video shows protesters throwing water at one couple as they left the memorial service at the Temple Emanu-El on East 65th Street in New York City with one telling them they would burn down their homes.

Police were forced to intervene when a man grabbed one of the protesters’ signs and spat at him after the heckler blew cigarette smoke in his face.

Kissinger, a Jewish immigrant from Germany, was an influential architect of U.S.-Israel relations stemming from his leadership in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.

His policy cemented Israel’s place as the U.S.’s chief ally in the Middle East; he ultimately brokered a ceasefire deal that allowed Israel to retain the territories it seized and occupied since the 1967 war.

Kissinger died at his Connecticut home on Nov. 29 aged 100.