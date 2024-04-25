Bloodied Horse Seriously Injured But Alive, Army Says

The white horse which charged through London streaked crimson by blood is in a serious condition but still alive, British military officials said Thursday.

Vida, technically known as a grey horse, is in an equine hospital after the dramatic incident in Central London Wednesday. Up to five horses either bolted or threw their riders after builders working on a construction site dropped a heavy load of concrete and rubble from height on an otherwise quiet street the horses were being ridden on.

The horses are all part of the Household Cavalry, a regiment closely associated with the king which provides ceremonial escorts at state occasions such as the monarch’s birthday parade.

Vida and another horse, Quaker, were operated on after they were recaptured by the army after sowing chaos and panic as they charged through the city for over an hour.

Defence minister James Cartlidge told Sky News: “There were five horses, they have all been recovered. Three of them are fine, two are unfortunately in a relatively very serious condition and, obviously, we will be monitoring their situation.”

Asked by host Kay Burley if they were still alive, he replied, “As I understand it they are in a serious condition but still alive.”

A British army spokesperson said yesterday that three soldiers were injured after being thrown from their horses. A fourth soldier who fell was unharmed and did not need treatment.

Meanwhile the spectacle of the injured and panicked animals clattering through London streets has prompted animal rights activists to criticize the army’s practice of keeping horses.

Animal Rising launched a petition on the matter saying: “These magnificent animals were so frightened that they ran through the streets of London, injuring both people and themselves. It is clear that these horses do not belong in the army, and they deserve a better life.

“We need your help to get these horses to safety. Please sign and share this petition as widely as possible so that we can get them to a sanctuary where they can live out the rest of their lives in peace.”

However Jeanette Allen, head of charity the Horse Trust, told Good Morning Britain: “All the service horses that come here to retire come still really happy to work, with really strong bonds with their riders. 99.9 per cent of the time no incidents like this ever happen.”

An Army source told the Sun that Vida, was “lively” and had a history of being spooked. She is thought to have kicked a soldier in the head during the coronation.