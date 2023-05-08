King Charles Releases Bling-tastic Official Coronation Portraits

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

King Charles has offered his “sincere and heartfelt thanks” to all those who helped make the Coronation “such a special occasion,” adding he and Queen Camilla would now “rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

The statement from Charles was issued Monday as the 3-day celebration of the coronation culminated with the release of a set of official portraits, shot on Saturday after the main ceremony by photographer Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

The photographs show Charles, Camilla and the new “slimmed-down” set of working royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton dressed in all their Coronation regalia. They are joined by the Duke of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The portraits show Charles wearing the Imperial State Crown, holding the Orb and Sceptre with Cross, as well as the Robe of Estate, made of purple silk velvet and embroidered in gold, first worn by his grandfather King George VI in 1937. The palace said that Charles was seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII.

Camilla was photographed in thee Green Drawing Room, wearing Queen Mary’s Crown and Robe of Estate.

The statement from Charles read: “As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion. We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

“To those who joined in the celebrations—whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities—we thank you, each and every one. To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

The last part of the statement is important. The royals want as many Commonwealth countries as possible to retain the British monarch as their head of state, but many are either jettisoning or reconsidering the relationship, especially in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Charles is aware that he does not command the same level of goodwill as the late queen did, and so must work hard to shore up support in wavering countries. Anti-monarchy sentiment is also very present in Britain. Police arrested 52 protesters on the day of the Coronation, empowered by new protest-related laws passed by the Conservative government.