A Trump supporter was left bloodied and brandishing an automatic rifle after he was headbutted during a clash with an anti-Trump protestor at a “Hands Off” rally in Indiana on Saturday.

In several social media clips, a man clad in a grey MAGA hoodie and white hat appears to exit his vehicle to confront another man in a crowd chanting, “Protect the Constitution!”

As spectators and the Trump fan’s passengers—one identifying themselves as his wife—filmed the standoff, others attempted to pull the men apart. Unrelenting, the two men continued to scream in each other’s faces until the Trump supporter suffered a headbutt to the nose.

Backing away from the assault, the Trump fan pulled an automatic rifle from his car and went back to confront the man. He tells passengers to call 911 as he touches his bleeding nose.

Clips of the bust-up ignited a flood of social media comments on X as users took sides.

“Felony menacing right there. Clear as day,” one wrote.

Another added, “He was assaulted. He would have had every right to …”

According to the Journal & Courier, the Trump fan brandishing the rifle was arrested and later released after police determined he acted in self-defense.

The Lafayette, Indiana, protest was one of thousands of anti-Trump protests held across the United States and Europe as part of the “Hands Off! Mass Mobilization” movement, Reuters reported.

The protests are calling for a stop to President Donald Trump’s massive government overhaul, directed by Elon Musk’s DOGE, which has left thousands of federal workers out of work, reported Reuters.