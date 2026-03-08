Bloodthirsty MAGA Senator Squeals for More War Destruction

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham wants the president to ramp up his foreign wars.

Graham, 70, a hawkish lawmaker who has long advocated for military action against Iran, reveled in the prospect of global domination during an appearance on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

When asked about Donald Trump’s war in Iran, the South Carolina lawmaker enthusiastically gushed, “We’re going to blow the Hell out of these people.”

“You just wait to see what comes in the next two weeks,” he told Fox host Maria Bartiromo.

“This regime is on death row now. It is going to be on its knees. It’s going to fall, and when it falls, we’re going to have peace like no other time….you can’t do it by talking,” he said.

Graham—whose long-running push for a hard line against Tehran prompted a colleague to dub him a “war pimp”—wasn’t satisfied with focusing on Iran alone.

President Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham have a close relationship. Joe Readle/Getty Images

The senator then flaunted a black baseball cap with the words “Make Iran Great Again.” He followed it up by holding another cap that read “Free Cuba.”

“You see this hat? Free Cuba,” Graham told a laughing Bartiromo. “The liberation of Cuba is upon us. It’s just a matter of time now.”

“We’re marching through the world. We’re cleaning out the bad guys. We’re going to have relationships with new people that will make us prosperous and safe.”

Graham also lavished the president—whom he helped convince to strike Iran—with praise.

“Donald Trump is resetting the world in a way nobody could have dreamed of a year ago,” he said, “He is the greatest commander-in-chief of all time. Our military is the best of all time. Iran is going down, and Cuba is next. “

Graham’s comments on Sunday echoed remarks Trump, 79, made a day earlier during what he billed as a peace-and-security summit with Latin American leaders.

Speaking at the administration’s inaugural “Shield of the Americas” summit at Trump National Doral Golf Club on Saturday, Trump announced that “Cuba’s in its last moments of life.”

President Donald Trump took the stage of the "Shield of the Americas" Summit to address leaders from across the Western hemisphere. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

He went on to declare the island was “very much at the end of the line,” claiming “they have no money, they have no oil,” and is governed by what he described as a “bad regime.”

Despite that grim diagnosis, Trump insisted the United States could quickly engineer a transformation. After laying out the dire state of the country, the president joked that a diplomatic breakthrough might take about as long as a lunch break.