Bloodthirsty Senator Lindsey Graham’s Three-Day Disney Extravaganza Exposed

MAGA Senator Lindsey Graham took a break from warmongering to spend three days at Walt Disney World—and there’s no shortage of photos from his theme-park escapades.

The South Carolina senator, 70, took time off from cheerleading President Donald Trump’s war with Iran to relax at the Florida vacation destination, where he explored Magic Kingdom, rode Space Mountain, and brunched at Chef Mickey’s, photos obtained by TMZ show.

The GOP warhawk’s fantasyland getaway began on Friday, when he was photographed strolling through the Tangled area of Magic Kingdom, clutching a The Little Mermaid-themed bubble wand.

Sen. Lindsey Graham strolls through Magic Kingdom with a bubble wand. TMZ

The bubble wand is available for purchase at Disney's online storefront. Disneystore.com/screenshot/Disneystore.com

Witnesses told TMZ that Graham was holding the $40 wand for a little girl while she was in the bathroom.

On Saturday night, Graham was spotted waiting in line to ride Space Mountain in shorts and a white cap. Witnesses said Graham rode the Tomorrowland rollercoaster with a little girl, according to TMZ.

The South Carolina senator queues up for Space Mountain at Disney World's Magic Kingdom. TMZ

Before vacationing at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Graham was busy raving about the Iran war, saying, “We’re going to blow the hell out of these people.” TMZ

The next morning, Trump’s golf buddy was captured pouring himself a cup of coffee while an employee in a Minnie Mouse costume met a family to his left at the Chef Mickey’s restaurant at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

An eyewitness told TMZ that Graham was seen talking to a young woman and a child at a table.

Another image depicts the senator—who has no children and has never been married—waiting in the buffet line. Chef Mickey’s breakfast buffet is priced at $59 per adult, plus tax and gratuity, according to its menu.

The 70-year-old lawmaker was seen eating breakfast at the Chef Mickey’s restaurant at Disney’s Contemporary Resort on Sunday morning. TMZ

When reached for comment, Graham’s communications director, Taylor Reidy, provided the Daily Beast with a statement the senator gave TMZ on Sunday.

“I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff and others to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. I went to Orlando to meet friends after. I’m already back in South Carolina,” Graham said. “I voted 7 times to fully fund the government. Call a Democrat.”

Chef Mickey’s breakfast buffet is priced at $59 per adult, plus tax and gratuity, according to its menu. TMZ

Reidy offered no comment on who accompanied Graham to Disney World.

Graham played tourist at Disney World as the war with Iran rages on in the Middle East, and as the longest partial government shutdown in United States history continues.

Senators left for Easter recess on Friday after Democrats and Republicans reached a deal to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, only for House Republicans to reject it because it excluded funding for ICE and border patrol.

Graham is Congress’s most vocal advocate for Trump’s war on Iran. He told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month that he met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on several occasions this year to swap tactics for getting Trump to pull the trigger on going to war with Iran.

The escalating conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of nearly 2,000 people in Iran as well as 13 U.S. service members.

A preliminary military investigation found that a U.S. missile struck an Iranian girls’ school on Feb. 28, killing over 175 people, many of whom were children. On the same day, another U.S. missile struck another elementary school, according to The New York Times.