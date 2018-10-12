Bloomberg Ditches Saudi Festival Over Missing Journalist

Bloomberg News announced Friday that it would join several other prominent news outlets in withdrawing its attendees from a Saudi Arabian investment conference at the end of the month, in response to allegations that the Saudi government ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a report from Reuters. As The Daily Beast previously reported, outlets including the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, and CNN all announced this week that they have withdrawn attendees from the Future Investment Initiative. Fox Business and Financial Times, two other outlets that previously planned to attend, have not yet announced a decision on the matter. These withdrawals come as investigators grow closer to solving the mystery behind the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post contributor who went missing Oct. 2 after visiting the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. Turkish officials claim that on the orders of the Saudi government, Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered inside the embassy, which the government vehemently denies.
