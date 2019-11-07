JUMPING IN?
Bloomberg Expected to File to Run in Alabama Democratic Primary: NYT
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is reportedly expected to file paperwork this week allowing him to run in Alabama’s Democratic primary, according to The New York Times. The billionaire businessman has reportedly been privately weighing a bid for the White House for weeks, an adviser told the newspaper, but has not made up his mind. Although Alabama does not hold an early primary, candidates who want to formally enter the 2020 presidential race in the state must file paperwork by this Friday. According to The New York Times, Bloomberg has sent several staffers to Alabama to gather the signatures necessary to qualify for the primary.
“We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated—but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that,” Howard Wolfson, a close adviser to Bloomberg, said. “If Mike runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America’s biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America’s toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist.”