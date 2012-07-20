Bloomberg: Get Tough on Guns

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg called on both presidential candidates to take a harsher stance on controlling guns and violence in light of a shooting at a Colorado movie theater. “Soothing words are nice, but maybe it’s time that the two people who want to be president of the United States stand up and tell us what they are going to do about it, because this is obviously a problem across the country,” said Bloomberg, a longtime advocate of gun-control laws, during a radio interview Friday. “I mean, there are so many murders with guns every day, it’s just got to stop ... In the end, it is really the leadership at a national level, which is whoever is going to be president of the United States starting next January 1. What are they going to do about guns?”
