Bloomberg Helps Group Raise Millions So Florida Felons Can Vote
KEEPING PROMISES
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which is helping felons vote by paying off their court debts, has reportedly raised $20 million with assistance from former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, according to Politico. “The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and no American should be denied that right,” the billionaire said in a statement. “Working together with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, we are determined to end disenfranchisement and the discrimination that has always driven it.” Bloomberg’s decision to help the coalition raise funds follows a recent promise to contribute $100 million towards defeating President Donald Trump’s re-election in Florida. Other celebrities that have supported the coalition include LeBron James and John Legend.