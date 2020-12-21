Bloomberg Reporter Quits Job, Marriage for ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli
A former Bloomberg News reporter quit her job, divorced her husband, and froze her eggs for imprisoned former CEO Martin Shkreli, known as the “Pharma Bro,” who now refuses to talk to her, Elle reported Sunday. Christie Smythe first broke the news of Shkreli’s arrest on fraud charges in December 2015. Shkreli had first gained notoriety months earlier when his company raised the price of an anti-parasite drug from $13.50 to $750. Smythe said she and Shkreli started dating after he was incarcerated in 2018. “It’s hard to think of a time when I felt happier,” Smythe says of their relationship. In a statement, Shkreli told Elle that “Mr. Shkreli wishes Ms. Smythe the best of luck in her future endeavors.”
Smythe took to Twitter on Sunday night after the Elle article was published and offered a rebuttal of sorts to those criticizing her choice of love interest and decision to leave her old life: