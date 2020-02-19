Bloomberg Once Told ‘Nice Person’ Trump: ‘Yes, Donald, I Do Love You’
Mike Bloomberg—whose previous chumminess with President Donald Trump is coming back to haunt him as he contends for the Democratic presidential nomination—once described Trump as a “nice person” and told the future president that he loved him. A resurfaced clip reported by Politico shows Bloomberg speaking at Oxford University shortly after the 2016 election. He told the crowd about a chat he had with Trump after a 9/11 memorial service that year, when Trump told Bloomberg he saw his critical speech about him at the Democratic National Convention. In Bloomberg’s retelling, Trump said to him: “But you really do love me, don't ya?” Bloomberg went on: “And I said, ‘Yes, Donald, I do love you, I just disagree with everything you've ever said.’ And we had a good laugh... If you’ve sat and had dinner with Donald Trump, you’d probably walk away saying everything he just said is bullshit, he can’t be doing that. But you have a good time. He is socially a nice person.” A previous Bloomberg clip showed him describing Trump as his “friend” and a “New York icon.”