Bloomberg Spends $120 Million in Three Weeks on Campaign Ads

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
Mike Bloomberg has launched his presidential campaign with an unprecedented spending spree, buying $120 million in the three-or-so weeks he’s been a presidential candidate, Politico reports. That’s a little less than $2 for every person who voted Democratic in the 2016 race. The next highest spenders are fellow billionaire Tom Steyer, with $83 million, and fellow mayor Pete Buttigieg with $19 million. The news comes a day after Bloomberg admitted to employing a firm using prison labor making as little as $20 per month. The spending frenzy has bought Bloomberg some traction—he’s currently polling at 5 percent in the Real Clear Politics national average, about 23 points behind frontrunner Joe Biden.