Bloomberg Staff Union Takes to Streets With Dinosaur-Themed Protest
GUILDOSAURUS
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Unionized employees in the Bloomberg Industry Group—which encompasses Bloomberg Government and Bloomberg Law reporters and editors, among other staffers—assembled Monday outside of their K Street offices to make their grievances known ahead of a midnight bargaining deadline. The lunch-hour endeavor among staffers repped by the NewsGuild (which also reps staff at BuzzFeed and The Daily Beast) featured one staffer in a giant dinosaur suit along with dino-themed balloons, encouraging management to not be regressive on key points of contention like work-from-home allowances. “As we head into the final hours of bargaining before our labor contract expires at midnight, INDG management has dug in against essential priorities to the employees the Guild represents,” editor and union unit chair Jason Albright told The Daily Beast. “Management has made no serious movement toward employee requests for additional and more inclusive parental leave, remote work flexibility, or raises that would keep up with inflation.” Towards the end of the protest, building security—which Bloomberg does not have control over—locked the union staffers out of the building. Nevertheless, Peikin added, “We remain committed to working with the Guild and hope to reach an agreement on all contract terms by the end of the day today.”