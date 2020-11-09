Bloomberg Touts His Work in Three States Biden Lost as Big Win
THREE STRIKES
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg sent an email to supporters billing his work for President-elect Joe Biden in three big battlegrounds against President Donald Trump—Florida, Texas, and Ohio—as a rousing success.
The problem? Biden lost all of them.
“Mike is proud to have been part of this movement with you,” stated the email sent on Monday afternoon. “We took the fight to Donald Trump in Florida, Texas, and Ohio, forcing the Trump campaign to divert attention from decisive states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.”
While Biden won the trio of Midwestern states Bloomberg’s email mentioned, he lost Florida by several points despite traveling there during the general election. He was not able to take Texas either, proving some national and statewide Democrats wrong who argued it was competitive. And a closing campaign stop to Ohio was also not enough to turn Biden’s fortunes around in the state that went Republican twice. There, he lost by quite a bit.