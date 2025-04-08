Bloomberg’s Gun Control Group Gives $10M to Take on Trump

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Rocker Spills on ‘Awful’ Date With Melissa Joan Hart in Memoir
BLINK TWICE FOR HELP
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.08.25 11:20AM EDT 
Melissa Joan Hart from Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
Melissa Joan Hart from Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Con

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus revealed in his memoir that he went on an “awful” date with actress Melissa Joan Hart hours before meeting his future wife. “She was very nice, but we weren’t connecting,” the singer wrote, adding how “everything in her life revolved around acting and it was hard to relate to her about anything else.” In his memoir, Fahrenheit-182, Hoppus writes about meeting the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress at the Teen Choice Awards, where her publicist gave him her number. The two then went on an underwhelming sushi date where sparks failed to fly. The singer said that “it was tough” to find any connection with Hart, who would only talk about acting. “I’m sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music,” he wrote. “We just weren’t a good match.” When he went home after the date, he found a message from his now-wife Skye Everly, an MTV booker he had a crush on. He called her back and they “talked for so long that the sun came up and we realized we’d talked all night,” he wrote. Everly and Hoppus got married in 2000 and two years later had a son, Jack Hoppus. The couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in December. Hart went on to marry musician Mark Wilkerson in 2003, and the two have three sons together.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Trump Unveils Replacement After Tearing Down Historic White House Tree
NEW GROWTH
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 04.08.25 11:17AM EDT 
Workers remove a magnolia tree believed to have been planted by former US President Andrew Jackson nearly 200 years ago at the White House.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump has named a replacement for a magnolia tree that is said to have been planted by President Andrew Jackson at the White House nearly 200 years ago. Last month the White House announced that the historic “Jackson Magnolia” tree outside the Oval Office was in a “terrible condition” and would be felled over safety concerns. The decision followed a consultation with Executive Residence Staff and the National Park Service, after which Trump labeled the tree “a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less,” and said it “must now be removed.” A new sapling, which is a direct descendant of the original tree, will be planted in its place on Tuesday. The seed from the original southern magnolia, Trump said, came from Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, in Tennessee. According to the National Park Service, “the seeds were planted to honor the memory of Jackson’s late wife, Rachel, who had died suddenly just months prior to him assuming office.” A White House spokesperson said: “Remnants of the old tree will be preserved by the Office of the Curator and honored by the White House, and this new tree will continue the heritage of the ‘Jackson Magnolia’ for generations to come.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score 60% Off GreenPan’s Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth Month
KITCHEN DETOX
Davon Singh
Updated 04.07.25 5:26PM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 2:09PM EDT 
A collection of GreenPan's eco friendly cookware on a kitchen counter. There are three frying pans hanging on the wall and four saucepans on the counter. Next the pans are yellow peppers, cherry tomatoes, and parsley.
GreenPan

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Nonstick cookware is notorious for being laden with coatings containing chemicals like Teflon and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These ”forever chemicals” can leach into your food while you cook and have been linked to a range of health problems. GreenPan, on the other hand, has been making non-toxic nonstick cookware since 2007. Instead of the chemicals above, GreenPan’s cookware is made with a durable and scratch-resistant ceramic coating. For the third year in a row, GreenPan has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to celebrate Earth Month. Together, these two companies will plant a tree for every GreenPan order placed in April. To date, GreenPan has planted over 20,000 trees that protect coastal regions from flooding and provide vital habitats for native wildlife.

Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set
See At GreenPan

Best of all? From April 17 through April 22, GreenPan’s cookware will be up to 60 percent off. Aside from its eco-friendly and non-toxic cookware, GreenPan’s lineup also features a unique base that evenly delivers heat across the pan. The brand’s products perform just as well as traditional non-stick cookware. Plus, they’re compatible with all stovetops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600˚F. Investing in new chemical-free cookware is a great way to celebrate Earth Month—especially when you can score some new items for up to 60 percent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Trump Admin Reverses Harriet Tubman Website Change After Furious Backlash
DISTORTING HISTORY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.08.25 9:55AM EDT 
Harriet Tubman
HB Lindsey/Underwood Archives/Getty Images

The National Park Service (NPS) has restored an image and quote of Harriet Tubman to its Underground Railroad webpage after facing harsh criticism for reducing her prominence during a government purge of “DEI” narratives. Until mid-February, the NPS page featured a large photo of Tubman—the Underground Railroad’s most famous conductor—alongside a quote in which she described her experiences co-ordinating the secret network for slaves seeking freedom. However, following an executive order from President Donald Trump to scrub the Smithsonian archive of “divisive narratives” her image was removed from the webpage and replaced with small stamps of five abolitionists which highlighted “Black/White co-operation” within the anti-slavery movement. Tubman’s quote was also removed, and the heavily revised text also downplayed slavery, delaying its mention until the third paragraph and omitting any mention of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. The Washington Post first reported the alterations on Sunday, sparking backlash from historians who called the edits “offensive and absurd,” CNN reports. An NPS spokesperson initially defended the changes but later confirmed the page was “immediately restored” after leadership intervened. Tubman, born into slavery, escaped and later helped free dozens through the Underground Railroad. The NPS has been required by federal law to produce educational materials about the Railroad since 1998, and historians argue that the extensive changes made to the materials risks distorting a pivotal moment in history.

Read it at The Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
National Weather Service to Stop Non-English Warnings
LOST IN TRANSLATION
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.08.25 11:11AM EDT 
TOPSHOT - Residents cool off at Barton Creek on June 27, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
TOPSHOT - Residents cool off at Barton Creek on June 27, 2023 in Austin, Texas. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The National Weather Service (NWS) will no longer provide language translations, AP News reported. Experts warn that the change could potentially risk the lives of non-English speakers, as they will be left out of life-saving warnings about extreme weather. The translations have been “paused” because the weather service’s contract with the translation provider lapsed, according to NWS spokesperson Michael Musher. The artificial intelligence company, Lilt, began providing the translation service in late 2023 after it replaced manual translations that were labor-intensive. Over time, Lilt provided weather warnings in Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, French, and Samoan. The contract lapse with Lilt follows the Trump administration’s efforts to cut federal spending, including cuts within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). These have also led to high employee turnover at NWS offices. About 68 million people in the U.S. speak a non-English language at home. In fact, 2019 Census data indicates that 42 million individuals are Spanish speakers. Joseph Trujillo-Falcón, a researcher at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who has worked with NOAA on translating weather information to the public, claims that not being able to read urgent weather alerts could be life-threatening. He said translated weather alerts saved lives during a deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky in 2021.

Read it at AP News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Level Up Your Grooming Game With This Easy-to-Use Electric Shaver
A CUT ABOVE
Davon Singh
Published 04.07.25 1:22PM EDT 
A man with dark hair wearing a green robe shaving his face in the bathroom.
Manscaped

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Tired of the nicks and cuts when you shave? It’s time for an upgrade. The Chairman Pro is MANSCAPED’s bestselling shaver for a reason, delivering a precise and smooth shave every single time. It’s a waterproof and electric foil shaver that comes with two magnetic and interchangeable blade heads. If you—or your significant other—like a bit of scruff, snap on the stubble trimmer attachment. Want a full-face refresh? Go for the four-blade foil. Either way, you’re in for the most gentle shave ever. This is all thanks to the blade head’s stainless steel blades, which are enhanced with MANSCAPED’s FlexAdjust technology. This tech keeps the shaver’s blades in close contact with the skin, adapting to the unique contours of your face, especially around the neck.

The Chairman™ Pro
Buy At MANSCAPED

Free Shipping

For precise detailing, use the built-in LED spotlight and precision lock. The former illuminates hard-to-see spots and flat-lying hairs, while the latter holds the blade in one of three positions for more controlled trimming. Want an extra-close finish? Grab the Power Shave Gel and lather up before using The Chairman Pro. After you’re done, follow up with the Face Shave Soother to calm redness, reduce irritation, and lock in hydration. Cleaning the Chairman Pro is a breeze to clean, too. Since the blade heads are magnetic, you can pop them off for a quick rinse in the sink. Best of all? Right now, you can score 25 percent off the Chairman Pro.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5

Bloomberg’s Gun Control Group Gives $10M to Take on Trump

BILLIONAIRE BACKING
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.08.25 10:39AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Outgoing Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg speaks at the opening ceremony of Four World Trade Center, the first tower to open at the original site of the World Trade Center, on November 13, 2013 in New York City.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg’s gun control group plans to shell out $10 million to help elect Democratic attorneys general during President Trump’s second term, The New York Times reported. The investment is aimed at protecting the rule of law and democracy, according to the group. Everytown for Gun Safety will support Democratic candidates in 10 crucial states. According to John Feinblatt, the organization’s president, these include Virginia this fall, and Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada, and Wisconsin, among others, next year. The former New York mayor and Democratic megadonor’s pledge is significant as he seemed reluctant to back Kamala Harris last year. That is, until his fellow billionaires persuaded him to give $50 million to a nonprofit group supporting her campaign in late October. For years, Everytown for Gun Safety has spent money on down-ballot efforts to elect Democrats in state legislatures, especially in competitive places where gun control measures stand a chance of being enacted. Attorneys general “are trying to protect the rule of law,” Feinblatt told the Times. “They’re trying to protect the things that are in every basic textbook of American democracy.” He added: “We want to make sure that the A.G.s know that groups like us will support them if they do the right thing, and we want them to know that we have their back today and we’ll have their backs in 2026.”

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Stephen A. Smith Teases 2028 Presidential Run: ‘Sick of This Mess’
SECOND TAKE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 04.08.25 6:17AM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 6:09AM EDT 
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: ESPN featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith on set ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face each other on Sunday. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)
Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith has once again hinted at a presidential run, this time earmarking 2028. The ESPN First Take host has flirted with politics in the past, notably saying that he could beat many established Democrats, but has always shut the door on actually making any political moves. But speaking at a National Association of Broadcasters event in Las Vegas, the 57-year-old said he’s had “no choice but to get more serious about it” in recent weeks. “I’ve been approached by people on Capitol Hill. I’ve been approached by people who are elected officials in office...people have legitimately, seriously, asked me about it,” he said, reaffirming that he actually has “no desire” to be a politician. “But I’ve decided that I’m no longer going to close that door. I’m going to keep my options open. I’m going to entertain the possibility,” he added. Offering a timeline of sorts, he added: “If it comes in late 2026, 2027, where I look at this country and think it’s an absolute mess and there’s legitimate reason to believe… that I indeed have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States. I am not going to rule it out.”

Read it at Barrett Media

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Anthony Weiner Made to Sit at the ‘Kid’s Table’ at NYC Gala
SMALL WEINER TABLE
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Updated 04.08.25 10:11AM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 10:10AM EDT 
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner exits the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Manhattan.
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner exits the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Manhattan. Jefferson Siegel/REUTERS

Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner was spotted stuck on “the kid’s table” at the 101st Inner Circle Dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York on Saturday, Page Six reported. Weiner, who is attempting to return to politics via the New York City Council, was spotted at the cozy table of three, dubbed “the small Weiner table”, after getting booted off a nearby table. But the former New York congressman didn’t stick around for long, skipping out of the event during the first intermission. Attendees told Page Six that Weiner was moved following a mix-up over the seating plan after a table where 12 partygoers were slated to sit was only laid for eight. Weiner told Page Six over email that he had “no idea what happened with the table” and defended his decision to leave the event early saying: “I never stay for the whole show.” The 60-year-old was joined on the small table by a side exit by Deputy Mayor of New York City for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry and pro-Trump New York Attorney Arthur Adiala.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Unapologetic Jessica Simpson Vows to Keep Drinking Snake Sperm
SSSICK
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 04.07.25 11:18PM EDT 
Jessica Simpson attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Simpson attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Jessica Simpson is not sorry for admitting she drank snake sperm. The singer first revealed how she kept her vocals so strong in an Instagram video posted on Friday, March 28, attributing her longevity to an apparent Chinese herbal beverage recommended by her vocal coach that she claimed includes snake semen. She did not name the drink. “If you want a good vocal, you got to drink snake sperm,” she said at the time. Then, as she was walking through LAX Sunday, the 44-year-old was confronted by TMZ, and vowed to continue drinking it. “It just really clears my throat, I’m just a great singer when I have some,” she said, adding it really tastes like honey, “but like a really dark” honey. Simpson released her first music since 2010 this month with Nashville Canyon, Part 1 and performed on stage for the first time in 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Merrell’s New Shoe Lineup Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Hiking Season
A STEP ABOVE
Davon Singh
Published 03.24.25 1:23PM EDT 
A woman wearing Merrell's Antora 4 trail shoes while hiking on a rocky trail. It's a sunny day with a few clouds in the sky.
Merrell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.

These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.

Men's Nova 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Women's Antora 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.

If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Trump Sets Date for Physical Exam: ‘Never Felt Better’
THE DOCTOR IS IN
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 04.07.25 11:33PM EDT 
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter making french fries during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter making french fries during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is due for a check-up. Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Monday that his “long-scheduled” annual physical examination has been booked for Friday at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. “I have never felt better,” he said, “But nevertheless, these things must be done!” Trump, 78, became the oldest American to take the presidential oath of office during his inauguration in January. Trump’s medical records became the subject of controversy during last year’s campaign, when he said he would “gladly” release them—but then never did. The president told CBS News in August that he would release his medical records, but the November election came and went with only his opponent, Kamala Harris, making her medical report public. “Please do see the irony,” Harris told voters in October. “On the one hand, Donald Trump won’t let anyone see his medical records. I gave up mine! And on the other hand, they want to get their hands on your medical records.”

Read it at Truth Social

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
RFK Jr. Reveals Plan to Wreck ‘Vital’ Public Health Scheme
BIG DAY FOR DENTISTS
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.08.25 6:57AM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 7:26PM EDT 
Washington, DC - February 13 : President Donald J Trump watches as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary, speaks after being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday, Feb 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Washington, DC - February 13 : President Donald J Trump watches as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary, speaks after being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday, Feb 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

It’s happening: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to direct the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending fluoride in drinking water. The health secretary has been staunchly against fluoride since his own presidential campaign, claiming that it is “an industrial waste” linked to bone cancer and IQ loss, amongst other ailments. While Kennedy can’t directly order the end of fluoride himself, he can direct the CDC to stop recommending it. Just last week, Utah banned fluoride, a mineral that helps reduce cavities, from public water; a move many other states may echo after RFK Jr.’s decision. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also announced a review of “new scientific information” over the safety of fluoride in water. RFK Jr. told the Associated Press his plans to stop recommending fluoride after a speech in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has praised the state as being a leader of his MAHA mantra. “I’m very, very proud of this state for being the first state to ban it, and I hope many more will,” he said, according to the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsAmy Coney Barrett Joins Liberals to Defy Trump—Again
Julia Ornedo,
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandTrump Orders Four Mile Military Parade for His 79th Birthday
Lauren Lewis,
Josh Fiallo
MediaJon Stewart: Donald Trump’s Latest Nickname Proves He’s Finished
Michael Boyle
PoliticsGOP Megadonor Rages at Trump’s ‘Bulls**t’ Tariffs
William Vaillancourt
MediaMAGA Rolls Out Bonkers New Justification for Trump’s Trade War
William Vaillancourt