    Connecticut Cops Suspect Fentanyl-Laced Weed in High School Overdose

    Connecticut police say a 16-year-old overdosed at school, apparently from marijuana contaminated with the powerful painkiller fentanyl. The incident at Bloomfield High School comes weeks after a seventh-grader in Hartford died of a fentanyl overdose; 100 bags of the drug were later found in his room. The Bloomfield student was given several doses of Narcan and survived, though their condition was unknown. The Hartford Courant notes that police last year said fentanyl-laced weed was responsible for dozens of overdoses, though testing later determined marijuana was not a factor in the vast majority of those cases.

