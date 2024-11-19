This Opulent Cashmere Scarf From Bloomingdale’s Is 50% Off—Just for Today

Day six of Bloomingdale’s 14 Days of Really Big Deals has arrived—and it’s bringing the heat. Just for today (hurry!), this beautiful cashmere travel wrap is a mind-blowing 50% off.

This luxurious and ultrasoft travel wrap is made with C by Bloomingdale’s exclusive cashmere, sourced from vendors in inner Mongolia who carefully hand-brush their goats. This delicate process allows for careful collection of the finest, softest fibers from each goat, ensuring exceptional smoothness and quality in every strand.

This exclusive piece , available only at Bloomingdale’s, offers a stunning selection of 16 colors like scarlet, cherry blossom, and dark evergreen. With such a wide range, you’re sure to find the perfect shade to complement your personal style–and a few to snag as gifts!

Cashmere Travel Wrap 50% off the original price Buy At Bloomingdale's $ 99

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.