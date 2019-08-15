Bloomingdale’s Marked Down Menswear Will Carry You Right Into Fall and Save You Hundreds of Dollars

With hundreds of marked down options for men and women, Bloomingdale’s just heavily discounted some menswear you’ve got to check out. With more than a hundred options on the table just in the newly marked-down aisle, we figured it best to highlight some standout deals on some solid choices.

The Regular Fit Wool Pants from Barena will make for a great office (and after) pants upgrade. Down to $132 (originally $330), you’re saving nearly $200 on Italian-made, extra-comfortable pants that keep your style elevated all day. Or check out Polo Ralph Lauren’s Button-Down Twill Shirt. It’s a perfect option for a button-down that’s exciting enough to date in and proper enough to work in. You can get it for $47 (originally $90). Finally, it might be time to upgrade your undies and let me personally recommend the Vibe Cheers Boxer Briefs from SAXX, down to $43 (originally $57). These aren’t your last-ditch laundry-day-only underwear and their proprietary Ballpark Pouch keeps everything down there separated, breathing, and comfortable (just like their running shorts do). For a serious (and maybe seriously needed) wardrobe level up, this is a sale you don’t want to let slip through. | Shop at Bloomingdale’s >

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.