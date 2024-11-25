Bask in the Glow of This Mask’s Skin-Rejuvating Power While Watching Your Favorite Show—on Sale Right Now

Everyone loves curling up on the couch after a stressful day to binge a new show or rewatch their favorite movie. Now, imagine if you could lounge around, watch TV, and make your complexion more radiant than ever. No need to imagine it: you can do it right now with the Lumina LED Therapy Mask from Bloomingdale’s. It’s $100 off for Bloomingdale’s Really Big Deals . But you need to hurry—the sale ends tonight.

This lightweight mask has 600 optimized points of light to ensure every millimeter of skin receives the full benefit of collagen-boosting LED therapy. Other masks on the market concentrate light on specific points, leading to uneven coverage. The LEDs penetrate multiple layers of skin, using varying wavelengths to tackle a range of concerns, including wrinkles, blemishes, and dullness. You don’t have to sit still either to enjoy this mask’s skin-rejuvenating power; the soft, non-slip straps keep the mask securely in place no matter what you’re doing. Think about all the activities you can do while giving your skin a glow up, like preparing dinner or tidying up your space. Heck, use it while you’re working from home. Just remember to take it off before your next call.

LED Therapy Face Mask $100 off the original price Buy At Bloomingdale's $ 199 Free Shipping

