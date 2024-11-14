Get Ready for Winter With These Down Jackets—40% Off Today

Bloomingdale’s is kicking off the holiday shopping season with its 14 Days of Really Big Deals . Every single day—for two weeks—there will be a new daily deal. However, these deals only last for 24 hours. If you miss them, they are gone forever. Day one of Bloomingdale’s sale starts off with something everyone needs for those colder winter days: down jackets. The jackets on sale are from Moose Knuckles, a Canadian company that has been protecting people from the cold since 2009.

The Moose Knuckles Rockcliff 5 down jacket is meticulously crafted to keep you toasty warm and accentuate your silhouette. It’s water-resistant and -repellent, wind-resistant, and hooded. This particular jacket has 800 fill power. The higher the fill power number, the better the jacket traps heat, making it warmer with less bulk.

Moose Knuckles Rockcliff 5 $298 off the original price Buy At $ 447 Free Shipping

This jacket may look slim, but it packs serious warmth. Filled with 90% down and 10% duck feathers (which provide superior insulation) it keeps you cozy even in below-freezing temperatures, down to 14°F.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laki Slim Fit Down Jacket $278 off the original price Buy At $ 417 Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.