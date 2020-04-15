Bloomingdale’s Private Sale Has Great Deals for Everyone
Whether you’re looking for great clothes, bedding, coffeemakers, or cookware, Bloomingdales has got you covered. And as of today, they are having a private sale which spans pretty much the entire website. It includes a $99 denim sale for him and her, as well as 20-60% off cookware. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals to score big on, available now via their sale.
Paige Verdugo Ankle Jeans: Paige makes great denim, and these are 50% off. They flaunt a medium blue wash and light distressing, putting it squarely in a sophisticated, yet relaxed, denim space.
Rag & Bone Fit 2 Jeans: Rag & Bone makes my favorite denim. They are as comfortable as sweatpants, and this deal is a steal. I recommend getting more than one pair. I’m going to.
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Make with Milk Frother: This is an absolute steal. Not only is it 72% off (wow!) it includes a milk frother, so you can have a cappuccino, latte, cortado, whatever your heart desires, instead of just an espresso.
Staub Round Cocotte: Staub makes excellent cookware, and at almost 30% off, now seems like a pretty good time to invest in a dutch oven that will be a centerpiece on your stove, and will last a lifetime (or even longer).
