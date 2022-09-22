This Flower Subscription Service Brings Seasonal, Sustainably-Sourced Bouquets Right to Your Doorstep
Whether you want to beautify your space or bring a smile to a loved one’s face, a bouquet of flowers has the potential to brighten one’s mood and environment. If you’re looking for a selection of floral collections that are farm fresh and wow worthy, BloomsyBox.com has everything you need.
BloomsyBox.com is a premium flower delivery service that offers a variety of subscription plans. As a vertically-integrated company, BloomsyBox.com is involved in every aspect of the flower farming process, including breeding and growing. The result: an array of seasonal, sustainably-sourced bouquets that are handpicked from the company’s eco-friendly farms and sent directly to your door on a weekly or biweekly schedule.
If you’re looking for a full, lush spread that will help keep your room feeling in bloom, the deluxe bouquet is a can’t-go-wrong option.
Bloomsy Deluxe
Price reflects monthly subscription.
Shoppers who are in the mood for love are sure to be satisfied with the rose subscription plan, which includes a new premium variety of roses in each box.
Bloomsy Roses
Price reflects monthly subscription.
Feeling particularly artsy? Check out the New York Botanical Garden box, which features a seasonal, hand-crafted bouquet curated with the NYBG’s floral experts –and helps to directly fund the Garden’s work in plant science and conservation.
The NYBG Subscription
Price reflects monthly subscription.
