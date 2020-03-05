Blue Bell Ice Cream Licker Sentenced to 30 Days in Prison
A 24-year-old Texas man was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 days in jail for licking a carton of Blue Bell ice cream in Walmart and putting it back inside the store’s freezer. D’Adrien Anderson was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,565 in restitution to Blue Bell, since the company had to trash and restock all of its products at the Port Arthur store after the incident. Anderson’s prank was caught on video that went viral on social media. He did end up buying the carton that he licked—but that part wasn’t see in the viral video, authorities said. Anderson was also reportedly sentenced to 180 days probated for two years. “If food is tampered with, or a customer wants to leave the impression that they left behind an adulterated product, we will move quickly with law enforcement to identify, apprehend and prosecute those who think this is a joke—it is not,” Walmart previously said in a statement. Two other Blue Bell ice cream lickers have been arrested for the prank, which became popular on social media last July.