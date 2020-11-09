Blue Ivy Carter Narrated the Audiobook of Oscar Winner ‘Hair Love’
Not many 8-year-olds can say they’ve already assembled a stacked résumé—but Blue Ivy Carter sure can. In addition to appearing in Beyoncé music videos and visual albums including Black Is King, nabbing both a BET Her award and an NAACP Image Award, and having an athleisure line named after her, Queen B and Jay-Z’s progeny now boasts one more accolade: She’s narrated the audiobook of an Oscar winner.
On Monday, Hair Love director Matthew Cherry, shared the news about the audiobook’s star—and as Variety notes, the performance could put Blue Ivy in the running for a Grammy nomination. Beyoncé has 24 Grammys, and Jay-Z has 22. If Blue Ivy were to win the award she’d be the youngest winner, breaking the record LeeAnn Rhimes set in 1997 when she won her first two statuettes at age 14. In the meantime, HBO Max is set to adapt Hair Love into an animated series, Young Love.
