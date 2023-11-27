Read it at The New York Times
Some 11-year-old girls might feel like giving up if their first public performance was mocked on social media. But Blue Ivy Carter is no ordinary 11-year-old. Savaged for her “lackluster” dance moves after joining mom Beyoncé on stage in Paris this May, Blue Ivy decided to step up the training and get the moves right for future performances on the Renaissance tour, according to a New York Times review. The story is told in Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert film, released in cinemas Dec. 1.