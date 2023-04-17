MLB Star Sparks Debate With Controversial Airline Complaint
‘ARE YOU KIDDING ME’
When a toddler makes a mess on a flight, whose job is it to clean up? That’s the question being hotly debated online after Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass fired off a frustrated tweet on Monday, accusing United Airlines of forcing his pregnant wife to pick up after their young child. “The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” he wrote. “Are you kidding me?!?!” Twitter users quickly flocked to respond to Bass’ remarks, with many of them disagreeing with the 35-year-old athlete. “It’s called parenting. Do you expect park janitors to clean up after your pet? No; Your child, your responsibility,” one said. When asked by another user who he believed should clean up after his toddler, Bass replied, “The cleaning crew they hire!” A United representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Daily Beast.